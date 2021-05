There's something quite magical about these green spirals growing on this rocky and mossy bed and although they looks innocent and harmless enough, Pinguicula Laueana ‘eats’ with great appetite little insects using unique, highly sophisticated and efficient traps. It belongs to the wonderfully named,‘Bladderwort' family, who's members are all carnivorous plants. It's a shame I missed the flowers on these, they sprout stems and produce delicate pink to purple flowers.