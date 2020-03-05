Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anup Gurung
@anupgurung
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Basantapur, Kathmandu, Nepal
Published
on
March 5, 2020
OPPO A3s
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Basantapur Durbar Square
Related tags
basantapur
kathmandu
nepal
building
architecture
office building
dome
pillar
column
tower
Free stock photos
Related collections
Pink
83 photos
· Curated by Cheryl Kirsten
HD Pink Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
Cities
221 photos
· Curated by José Luis Antúnez
HD City Wallpapers
building
architecture
Fire
168 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
HD Fire Wallpapers
Fireworks Images & Pictures
Light Backgrounds