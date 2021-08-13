Go to Afif Kusuma's profile
Available for hire
Download free
stainless steel spoon on white ceramic bowl
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Gyutan Don is a Japanese food that is made from grilled beef tongue

Related collections

The Netherlands
147 photos · Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
the netherlands
netherlands
plant
Everglow
178 photos · Curated by Anna Luiza Staudinger
everglow
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking