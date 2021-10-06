Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ryan Miller
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 6, 2021
Apple, iPhone 11
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Lake Louise and some autumn mountains.
Related tags
banff national park
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
fir
abies
Nature Images
outdoors
conifer
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Scenery Wallpapers
pine
spruce
Landscape Images & Pictures
mountain range
Free images
Related collections
Photographers
131 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
photographer
camera
People Images & Pictures
Imaginarium
84 photos
· Curated by Stacey Corrin
imaginarium
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Summer
2,072 photos
· Curated by Writing&Style
Summer Images & Pictures
Beach Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images