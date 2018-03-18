Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Prudence Earl
@prudenceearl
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
,
Food & Drink
Share
Info
Brisbane, Australia
Published
on
March 18, 2018
Canon EOS 500D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Picnic
Related tags
Food Images & Pictures
brisbane
australia
fig
Fruits Images & Pictures
blanket
picnic
strawberry
lunch
HD Floral Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
sunlight
shadow
cheese
platter
Sun Images & Pictures
brie
yum
garden
foodie
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Farmhouse Artisan Cheese
246 photos
· Curated by Rachel Palach
cheese
Food Images & Pictures
meal
Cheese & Wine
52 photos
· Curated by Markela Bgiala
wine
cheese
Food Images & Pictures
still life
1,338 photos
· Curated by Srividya R
Life Images & Photos
plant
flora