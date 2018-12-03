Go to Abigail Lepaopao's profile
@abbielivable
Download free
bird's eye view photography of mountain top near fogs
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Mount Naupa, Cebu S Rd, City of Naga, Cebu, Philippines
Published on Apple, iPhone 5s
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

mount naupa
cebu s rd
city of naga
cebu
philippines
HD Blue Wallpapers
Nature Images
slope
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain range
land
weather
plateau
countryside
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

Workspaces
82 photos · Curated by Gretchen Oris-Chong
workspace
work
desk
Storm and Storms Coming
59 photos · Curated by Crystal Calhoun
storm
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
The People Of Earth
30 photos · Curated by Joshua Fuller
People Images & Pictures
man
portrait
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking