Photo of street art - an urban picture made from stencilart, glued on a metal small electricity-door in the brick wall. I like the combination with the parked moped with his wind screen full of reflections. Urban art but no graffiti!. Picture of 26 April 2015; urban photography of The Netherlands. In Dutch: foto van straat-kunst; een kleine print van stencil-art is op een metalen deurtje geplakt. De aardbei staat er parmantig bij en combineert leuk met de scooter in de Amsterdamse straat. Foto 26 april 2015, Fons Heijnsbroek.