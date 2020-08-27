Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Janis Straume
@straume_foto
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
August 27, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Workflow
111 photos
· Curated by Michael Hamilton
workflow
work
office
London
114 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
london
united kingdom
building
Celestial
201 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
celestial
Star Images
outdoor
Related tags
clothing
apparel
People Images & Pictures
human
coat
hat
overcoat
sun hat
HD Grey Wallpapers
jacket
Public domain images