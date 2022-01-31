Go to Anil Sharma's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published agoCanon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

duck
kodandarampura
malleswaram
bengaluru
karnataka
ducklings
swans
white swan
underwater photography
blue lake
lake side
city lake
sankey tank
evening sky
evening view
photography by anil sharma
trinetra photography
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
goose
Free images

Related collections

Hand Held Devices 📱
272 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
device
hand
HD Phone Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking