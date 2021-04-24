Go to Osman Köycü's profile
@osmank
Download free
green plant on gray concrete staircase
green plant on gray concrete staircase
İstanbul, TurkeyPublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Kamondo Stairs - Taksim/Istanbul

Related collections

FROZEN IN TIME
1,218 photos · Curated by Susan H.
frozen
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
Workspace
93 photos · Curated by Vicky Potts
workspace
desk
work
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking