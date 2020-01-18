Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Shelley Pauls
@shelleypauls
Download free
Share
Info
Johnson City, KS, USA
Published on
January 19, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Grandma's wooden spools
Related collections
Embroidery
16 photos
· Curated by Victoria Merness
embroidery
thread
sewing
Project
1 photo
· Curated by Darby Louise
project
Grandma's sewing room
3 photos
· Curated by Shelley Pauls
sewing
daisy
usa
Related tags
johnson city
ks
usa
jar
pottery
shelf
building
tower
clock tower
architecture
clarks thread
sewing
spool
thread
rust
plant
Public domain images