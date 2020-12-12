Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Patrícia Hellinger
@newleonin
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 12, 2020
--
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
nails
gray
shine
pullover
xmas
christmas nalis
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
snowwhite
manicure
nail
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Public domain images
Related collections
nails
26 photos
· Curated by Anna Kutuzova
nail
human
hand
parrucchiera
941 photos
· Curated by a car
parrucchiera
Women Images & Pictures
human
cosmetic
82 photos
· Curated by Elena
cosmetic
beauty
hand