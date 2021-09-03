Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Roman Shalkevic
@ramshteks
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
30d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
steak, meat, medium, slicing, delicious
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
pork
Food Images & Pictures
ham
Related collections
Collection #98: Dustin Senos
10 photos
· Curated by Dustin Senos
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Wallpapers
Animals and Emotions
43 photos
· Curated by Crystal Calhoun
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
HD Wallpapers
in your mind
350 photos
· Curated by Elke Karin Lugert
HD Grey Wallpapers
transportation
HD City Wallpapers