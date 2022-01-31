Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
abhishek yadav
@grayomm
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
building
architecture
europe
historical building
history
ancient
HD City Wallpapers
cityscape
classic
antique
architectural
bombay
colonial
famous
gothic
heritage
historic
india
interiors
landmark
Public domain images
Related collections
Winter Tones
318 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Minimalist
390 photos · Curated by Drew Wickline
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
perfectly pale
55 photos · Curated by Angie Muldowney
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images