Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Andre Taissin
@andretaissin
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 14, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A shiny star in a window
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
Christmas Images
Light Backgrounds
sign
Star Images
shine
HD Windows Wallpapers
jesus
decoration
lighting
banister
handrail
lamp
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Details
46 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
detail
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
Messages
542 photos
· Curated by Lune de Papier
message
sign
word
white out
95 photos
· Curated by Kari Shea
HD White Wallpapers
minimal
HQ Background Images