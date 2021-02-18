Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sonika Agarwal
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Published
on
February 18, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Close up of raw macaroni Italian pasta
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
mumbai
maharashtra
india
macaroni
pasta
HQ Background Images
italian
type
round
Texture Backgrounds
raw
spaghetti
dry
Italy Pictures & Images
uncooked
variety
cuisine
restaurant
composition
Free images
Related collections
Collection #167: Lonely Whale
9 photos
· Curated by Lonely Whale
straw
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers
CITY
61 photos
· Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
HD City Wallpapers
building
street
Saccharine
24 photos
· Curated by Me
saccharine
sweet
Food Images & Pictures