Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jonathan Servais
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Santa Monica, CA, USA
Published
on
February 20, 2021
Canon, EOS Rebel SL2
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
santa monica
ca
usa
dreamy
santa monica beach
dreamy sky
White Backgrounds
white aesthetic
white dress
endless
santa monica pier
pacific ocean
california girl
blonde woman
blonde girl
blonde hair
santa monica california
beach girl
Brown Backgrounds
leisure activities
Backgrounds
Related collections
Skyscrapers and Cityscapes
55 photos
· Curated by Isa Booth
skyscraper
cityscape
building
Gradient Scapes
17 photos
· Curated by Stephen Olmstead
Cloud Pictures & Images
Sunset Images & Pictures
outdoor
People
213 photos
· Curated by Emanuel Musa
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
human