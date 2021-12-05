Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Yana Gorbunova
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Flower Images
poppy
Nature Images
plant
geranium
blossom
pollen
anther
HD Red Wallpapers
honey bee
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
Bee Pictures & Images
petal
apidae
anemone
wasp
andrena
hornet
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Flowers with Black Background
170 photos · Curated by Mahdi Shakhesi
HQ Background Images
HD Black Wallpapers
Flower Images
Sometimes in Winter...
181 photos · Curated by Laura Ockel
Winter Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
Photographers
130 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
photographer
camera
People Images & Pictures