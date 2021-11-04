Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jerry Wang
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 4, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
blossom
Rose Images
plant
Flower Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
petal
geranium
acanthaceae
Free stock photos
Related collections
Flowers
763 photos · Curated by Drew Wickline
Flower Images
plant
flora
Winter Tones
318 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Still Life
75 photos · Curated by Peter Fong
still
Life Images & Photos
plant