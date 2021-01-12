Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Julia Topp
@jules_eatrunhike
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
January 12, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
ginger
curcuma
spices
HD Grey Wallpapers
Food Images & Pictures
sweets
confectionery
plant
dessert
bowl
fudge
chocolate
cocoa
Free pictures
Related collections
CD
12 photos
· Curated by cat o'brien
cd
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Nutrition
520 photos
· Curated by Melissa Poplaski
nutrition
wellness
Food Images & Pictures
Spices
35 photos
· Curated by Hazel Windrum
spice
Food Images & Pictures
plant