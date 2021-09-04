Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Julie Blake Edison
@julieblake
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 5, 2021
NIKON D5600
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
daisy
Flower Images
outdoors
HD White Wallpapers
garden
Nature Images
plant
daisies
blossom
dahlia
petal
aster
asteraceae
photography
photo
Backgrounds
Related collections
The Architecture Catwalk
17 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
architecture
building
line
ruins
38 photos
· Curated by 1 1
ruin
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #53: Paul Stamatiou
8 photos
· Curated by Paul Stamatiou
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
building