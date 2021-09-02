Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Monique Caraballo
@meaux
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ithaca, NY, USA
Published
27d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
ithaca
ny
usa
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
vegetation
veins
Nature Images
outdoors
Free stock photos
Related collections
Abstract
348 photos
· Curated by Vitaliy Grin
HD Abstract Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Collection #123: Billabong
7 photos
· Curated by Billabong
sea
HD Blue Wallpapers
wafe
Maker
63 photos
· Curated by Luisa Carbonelli
maker
craft
HD Art Wallpapers