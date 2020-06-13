Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
John Cameron
@john_cameron
Download free
Share
Info
Saint James's Park Lake, London, United Kingdom
Published on
June 13, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
goose
saint james's park lake
london
united kingdom
Free images
Related collections
Flight
40 photos
· Curated by John Cameron
flight
wing
flying
Water
55 photos
· Curated by John Cameron
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
sea
London
163 photos
· Curated by John Cameron
london
united kingdom
uk