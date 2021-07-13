Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Shushan Meloyan
@shushan_mln
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 13, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
clothing
apparel
robe
evening dress
gown
fashion
People Images & Pictures
human
female
Women Images & Pictures
column
pillar
architecture
building
sleeve
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #58: Tobias Lütke
9 photos
· Curated by Tobias Lütke
outdoor
Tree Images & Pictures
vegetation
Stuck in Time
276 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Grey Wallpapers
floating
float
hands
265 photos
· Curated by Anna
hand
People Images & Pictures
ring