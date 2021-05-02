Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Isabela Kronemberger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 2, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Botanical backdrop
Related tags
Grass Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
lavender
Flower Images
branch
backdrop
clear
minimal
botanical
HQ Background Images
plant
cushion
pillow
apparel
clothing
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #175: Earth
8 photos
· Curated by Earth
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Detox
56 photos
· Curated by Katie Lightning
detox
plant
Flower Images
Portraotic
167 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Bishop
portraotic
People Images & Pictures
human