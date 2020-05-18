Go to Afeeq Nadzrin's profile
@afeeqnadzrin
Download free
white and black tower under white clouds and blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Published on Apple, iPhone 11 Pro Max
Free to use under the Unsplash License

KL Tower - Comms Tower

Related collections

G-"Aerial Views"
251 photos · Curated by Vee W
view
aerial
outdoor
Luna
42 photos · Curated by Andy Fox
luna
outdoor
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking