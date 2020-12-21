Go to Sharon Rosseels's profile
@sharonros
Download free
black and white concrete building under cloudy sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Editorial, Spirituality
Published on Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Churches and chapels
47 photos · Curated by Kris Wood
chapel
church
architecture
woah
1,644 photos · Curated by Daniel Duarte
woah
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Buildings
13 photos · Curated by Christina Rann
building
architecture
HD Grey Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking