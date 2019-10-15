Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Shadrach Warid
@shadrach_warid
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 15, 2019
ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Spanner
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
machine
weaponry
blade
weapon
scissors
screw
Free pictures
Related collections
VEHICLES & ACCESSORIES
22 photos
· Curated by Evros St.
vehicle
wheel
machine
TOOLS & DIY
4 photos
· Curated by Evros St.
tool
HD Grey Wallpapers
electronic
Tom
4 photos
· Curated by Carlie Z
tom
HD Wood Wallpapers
work