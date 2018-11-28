Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Heidi Kaden
Available for hire
Download free
Pisa, Province of Pisa, Italy
Published on
November 28, 2018
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Sometimes we all need a little shoulder to lean on.
Share
Info
Related collections
Cities
9 photos
· Curated by Jodi Vortherms
HD City Wallpapers
building
architecture
Historie
14 photos
· Curated by Anne Kirstine Christensen
historie
history
HD Grey Wallpapers
CityPics
170 photos
· Curated by Vazgen Harutyunyan
citypic
HD City Wallpapers
building