Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Janet kommerkamp
@janetkole
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 8, 2021
Canon, EOS R6
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
nature images
plant
honey bee
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
insect
Bee Pictures & Images
fungus
mushroom
agaric
photography
photo
amanita
portrait
face
Backgrounds
Related collections
Texture
82 photos · Curated by Vincent Langlois
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Wilderness Artifacts
336 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
wilderness
outdoor
Tree Images & Pictures
Evening
25 photos · Curated by Bhavir Shah
evening
human
Sports Images