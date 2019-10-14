Go to Esteban Amaro's profile
birds on seashore
Chile
Esteban Amaro - Vaguada Costera 009 This photography series was born after two years of work by the photographer and artist Esteban Amaro, who has traveled to the Litoral de los Poetas, home to the great and late Chilean poets Vicente Huidobro, Pablo Neruda and Nicanor Parra; from Mirasol to Santo Domingo, in a search to portray the central Chilean coast, with the premise of rethinking photography and in particular the image, as an instrument to capture the immensity and time as protagonists of the series.

