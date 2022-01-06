Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Felicia Montenegro
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
outdoors
rocks
boulders
joshua tree
joshua tree national park
Desert Images
Best Stone Pictures & Images
Nature Images
rock
HD Cave Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
shoreline
wilderness
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Ocean Wallpapers
coast
sea
cove
vegetation
Backgrounds
Related collections
Lets Have an Adventure
46 photos · Curated by Savanna Dohler
adventure
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
Monday Mantra
30 photos · Curated by Rachel Drudi
HQ Background Images
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
conceptual
64 photos · Curated by Oliver Korb
conceptual
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds