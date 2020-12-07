Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Stephen Leonardi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
December 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Yosemite
Related tags
yosemite
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
painting
HD Art Wallpapers
conifer
abies
fir
pine
larch
Brown Backgrounds
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Northside #01
32 photos
· Curated by Axel Antas-Bergkvist
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Snow Wallpapers
Architecture
160 photos
· Curated by Hussein Horack
architecture
building
HD Wallpapers
Collection #105: Amanda Hesser
9 photos
· Curated by Amanda Hesser
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
outdoor