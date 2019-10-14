Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Alex Voulgaris
@alexvgr
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 14, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Forest Wallpapers
greece
greek
Nature Images
abandoned
HD Teal Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
hydrant
fire hydrant
vase
potted plant
jar
pottery
pot
tree trunk
planter
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
greek
1,980 photos
· Curated by Pet Pan
greek
greece
sea
misc
505 photos
· Curated by ethel hallow
misc
human
portrait
Nature
21 photos
· Curated by Alex Voulgaris
Nature Images
greece
greek