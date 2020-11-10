Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alexas_Fotos
@alexas_fotos
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
COVID-19
Share
Info
Published
on
November 10, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
coronavirus
lockdown
stay home
covid
aufruf
corona
ausgangsbeschränkung
kontaktlos
kontaktsperre
kontaktverbot
pandemie
schutz
bleiben
ansteckung
infizieren
epidemie
kein kontakt
zu hause
ausgangssperre
HD Wood Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
newsletters
271 photos · Curated by Nina Monfils
newsletter
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
Corona-inspired empathy
107 photos · Curated by Max Burt
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Covid
27 photos · Curated by brendan sweeney
covid
coronavirus
pandemic