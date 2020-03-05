Go to Wolfgang Hasselmann's profile
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
tiger swallowtail butterfly perched on purple flower in close up photography during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on SLT-A77V
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Free bokeh pictures , Beautiful blur
1,351 photos · Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
bokeh
plant
blossom
flower
866 photos · Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
Flower Images
blossom
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking