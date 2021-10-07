Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lalit Gupta
@lalit2102
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Mt Washington Auto Rd, Jackson, NH, USA
Published
on
October 7, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
An old gas pump.
Related tags
mt washington auto rd
jackson
nh
usa
gas pump
Vintage Backgrounds
Fall Backgrounds
machine
pump
petrol
gas station
mailbox
letterbox
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Metro
157 photos
· Curated by Mavyn Design
metro
building
HD City Wallpapers
Social History
86 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
history
protest
united state
Collection #185: Unsplash
8 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Flag Images & Pictures
united state
America Images & Photos