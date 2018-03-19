Go to Mondakranta Saikia's profile
landscape photo of boats near body of water
Dawki, India
The winter sun beats down on my face and I welcome it. It’s January – the coldest month in Meghalaya. I smile blissfully because am floating, as if on air. In reality, am floating in a boat on river Umngnot – they call this heaven Dawki. I look into the teal waters and spot transparent fishes – some sleeping, some dancing, some going about their business like clockwork. The rays of the sun create magic in this underwater world. “Should I dive in?”, I ponder. But the water is ice cold. More: https://outsidemiracles.com/dawki-of-teal-waters-and-dancing-fish/

