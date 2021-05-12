Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
HUA LING
@linghua
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 13, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
vegetation
Nature Images
outdoors
Tree Images & Pictures
land
Jungle Backgrounds
rainforest
HD Forest Wallpapers
woodland
bush
human
People Images & Pictures
Leaf Backgrounds
pottery
jar
potted plant
vase
blossom
Flower Images
Public domain images
Related collections
Orange is the new black
116 photos · Curated by Veronica di Biasio
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Orange Wallpapers
outdoor
Collection #177: Unsplash
8 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
Star Images
night
Stunning Scotland
34 photos · Curated by Ross Sneddon
scotland
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor