Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ravindra Sharma
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 7, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Amritsar Golden Temple Gurudwara Punjab
Related tags
amritsar golden temple gurudwara punjab
building
architecture
temple
worship
shrine
People Images & Pictures
human
Public domain images
Related collections
Texture
75 photos
· Curated by Kate Radcliffe
Texture Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Fields
53 photos
· Curated by laze.life
field
outdoor
Grass Backgrounds
Human for scale.
120 photos
· Curated by Tyler Lastovich
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers