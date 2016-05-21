Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Karsten Würth
@karsten_wuerth
Download free
Niederwaldsee, Bensheim, Germany
Published on
May 21, 2016
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Follow my Instagram @karsten.wuerth
Share
Info
Related collections
Water landcape
446 photos
· Curated by Jochem 47
outdoor
rock
HD Waterfall Wallpapers
SoulCollage® Card Backgrounds & Objects
273 photos
· Curated by Beth Marcil
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Tree Images & Pictures
Website
59 photos
· Curated by Ingrid Johnston
Website Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Related tags
furniture
bench
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
germany
niederwaldsee
bensheim
waterfront
pier
dock
port
park bench
HD Sky Wallpapers
bank
Birds Images
Cloud Pictures & Images
lake
Landscape Images & Pictures
pentax
Free pictures