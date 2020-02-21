Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
CHUTTERSNAP
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
February 22, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
cherry
produce
Cake Images
Birthday Cake Images
dessert
Tree Images & Pictures
Free images
Related collections
Flowers / Plants
322 photos
· Curated by Mochi Kusakura
Flower Images
plant
blossom
nature
21 photos
· Curated by Beverly LeFevre
Nature Images
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
plants and things on white
14 photos
· Curated by Ashley Silbaugh
HD White Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images