Go to Vizag Explore's profile
@vizagexplore
Download free
sea waves crashing on shore during daytime
sea waves crashing on shore during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Park By Varun Beach, Beach Road, R.K. Beach, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

RK Beach, also known as Ramakrishna Beach is an integral part of the city and a favorite among Vizagites and Tourists alike. The view of the sunrise from this beach is truly mesmerizing and one can find a number of people enjoying, some relaxed moments in this beautiful beach enjoying the perfect view. This 3 km stretch, kissed by the sea & ships on one side and flanked by multi-colored apartments on the other makes for a truly rewarding drive. The entire stretch is dotted with beach food snacks

Related collections

Repetitive Nature
116 photos · Curated by Jeremy Bishop
plant
outdoor
HD Green Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking