Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Erika Osberg
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
California, USA
Published on
January 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Vitamin Sea (Ocean)
178 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
sea
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Architecture
210 photos
· Curated by José Luis Antúnez
architecture
building
HD City Wallpapers
Collection #154: Andre Benz
9 photos
· Curated by Andre Benz
HD Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
HQ Background Images
Related tags
bread
Food Images & Pictures
bread loaf
California Pictures
usa
HD Grey Wallpapers
french loaf
bun
sourdough bread loaf
cut bread
sourdough
sourdough bread
bread slice
sliced bread
Creative Commons images