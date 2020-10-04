Go to Lewis Nguyen's profile
@lewisnguyen
Download free
man in black shirt standing in front of counter
man in black shirt standing in front of counter
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

I took a photo of a small corner in a coffee shop.

Related collections

Reflection Perfection
244 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
reflection
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Devices
60 photos · Curated by Maria Scarzella Thorpe
device
work
HD Computer Wallpapers
Model
536 photos · Curated by Tia Jones
model
People Images & Pictures
human
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking