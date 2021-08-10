Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Greg Rosenke
@greg_rosenke
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Film
,
Me Time
Share
Info
Published
on
August 11, 2021
Pentax, K1000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Youth fixing a scooter
Related tags
film photography
Motorcycle Pictures & Images
scooter
pentax
pentax k1000
Summer Images & Pictures
wrenches
tools
fix
film
repairs
coveralls
worker
garage
mechanic
motors
aero 50
honda scooter
shop
diy
Free pictures
Related collections
Travel
430 photos
· Curated by Kieran Taylor
Travel Images
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Oh Baby!
31 photos
· Curated by Samia Liamani
Baby Images & Photos
HD Kids Wallpapers
human
Retro Pop
299 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Carlsson
pop
HD Color Wallpapers
Food Images & Pictures