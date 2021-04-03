Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wim van 't Einde
@wimvanteinde
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 3, 2021
OLYMPUS CORPORATION, E-M10 Mark III
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD White Wallpapers
bischop
HQ Background Images
chess
game
chessboard
presentation
high key
Texture Backgrounds
white board
text
Public domain images
Related collections
Textures
343 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Beautiful Shots From Above
254 photos
· Curated by Andy Holmes
above
drone
HD Wallpapers
Cities
221 photos
· Curated by José Luis Antúnez
HD City Wallpapers
building
architecture