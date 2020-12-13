Go to Boudewijn Huysmans's profile
@boudewijn_huysmans
Download free
brown and black german shepherd sitting on green grass field during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Belgium
Published on X-T20
Free to use under the Unsplash License

A very alert Belgian Shepherd (Malinois).

Related collections

Shadows & Silhouettes
268 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
shadow
silhouette
Cloud Pictures & Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking