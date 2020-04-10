Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gio Bartlett
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 11, 2020
DMC-GH4
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Pink plant.
Related tags
plant
blossom
Flower Images
thistle
asteraceae
aster
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #61: Music Bed
8 photos
· Curated by Music Bed
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Minimal Black and White
81 photos
· Curated by Susan Wilkinson
HD Black Wallpapers
minimal
HD White Wallpapers
Vibrant
18 photos
· Curated by Aubrey Bray
vibrant
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers