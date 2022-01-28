Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Duyet Le
@_duyet
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
7d
ago
SONY, ILCE-6400
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
bud
Flower Images
sprout
blossom
petal
anther
daffodil
geranium
Public domain images
Related collections
Bridges
22 photos · Curated by Devin Fernandez
bridge
building
river
Beasties
121 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
beasty
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
brown
349 photos · Curated by Anna
Brown Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers